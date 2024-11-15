T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.14 and last traded at $39.99. 4,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 26,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $86.02 million, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Get T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 212,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.