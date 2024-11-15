Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $12.50 to $14.50 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TALO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.45.

Shares of TALO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 495,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,378. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.92. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $509.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Talos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 323,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,501,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,858,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,590,519.36. This trade represents a 0.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,220,000 shares of company stock worth $13,135,560. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,537 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 880,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,996 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $18,832,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

