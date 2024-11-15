Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,704,400 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the October 15th total of 3,088,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 170.4 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

