TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.93.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.33. 41,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.00, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$21.05 and a 52-week high of C$27.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 977.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maple Leaf Foods

In related news, Director Linda Mantia bought 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.54. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total transaction of C$55,198.00. Company insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.