Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. 113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.
Technip Energies Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.
About Technip Energies
Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.
