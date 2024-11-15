Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the October 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TELNY
Telenor ASA Price Performance
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.4252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.09%.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.