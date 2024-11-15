Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the October 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

Shares of TELNY stock remained flat at $11.89 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 17,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,471. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.4252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.09%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

Recommended Stories

