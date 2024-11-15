Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ:LVLU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,209. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.27. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.30 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned 0.12% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.

