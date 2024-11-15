Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.565-4.765 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

