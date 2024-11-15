The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,193,000 after acquiring an additional 225,397 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,712,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,014,000 after acquiring an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,445,000 after acquiring an additional 596,589 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.41. 1,124,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

