The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP Alvenia Scarborough Sells 7,500 Shares

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,552.80. This trade represents a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chemours Stock Up 0.9 %

CC opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 197,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 24,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Chemours by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Chemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

