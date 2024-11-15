The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance
GAB remained flat at $5.51 during trading hours on Friday. 608,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,449. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $5.74.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
