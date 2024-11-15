The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
The InterGroup Stock Performance
The InterGroup stock remained flat at $14.34 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344. The InterGroup has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of The InterGroup
The InterGroup Company Profile
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
