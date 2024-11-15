The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

The InterGroup Stock Performance

The InterGroup stock remained flat at $14.34 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344. The InterGroup has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The InterGroup

The InterGroup Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 15.64% of The InterGroup worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.