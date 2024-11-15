The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of LGL stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 11.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

About The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. The LGL Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 9.90% of The LGL Group worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

