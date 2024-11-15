The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Price Performance
Shares of LGL stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 11.96%.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.
