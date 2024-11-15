The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Trimmed by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,974,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,882,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. The trade was a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

