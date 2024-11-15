The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 890,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

TRV opened at $256.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,671.75. The trade was a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

