Theodore S. Hanson Sells 1,200 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $119,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,781,512.20. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ASGN traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $90.21. 53,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.40. ASGN Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 588,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 1,851.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ASGN by 28.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 12.1% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ASGN from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

