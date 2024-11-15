Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.11 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

TBPH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. 256,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,944. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TBPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partners downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 322,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,687. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.