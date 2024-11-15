Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.47. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 55,277 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBPH. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $468.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.11 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 322,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,687. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 64.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

