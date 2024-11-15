Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($6.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.25) by ($0.56), Zacks reports.

Theriva Biologics Price Performance

TOVX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 152,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,400. Theriva Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Theriva Biologics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Theriva Biologics

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

