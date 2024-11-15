Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,667,000 after buying an additional 184,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 40.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,924 shares of company stock valued at $97,427,925. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.3 %

TMUS stock opened at $237.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $145.77 and a one year high of $242.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $275.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.