Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 66.3% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 377.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 40.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,711 shares of company stock worth $47,477,232. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FI opened at $210.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $121.86 and a one year high of $215.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

