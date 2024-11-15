Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.660-7.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1 billion-$16.1 billion.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.70. 194,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,171. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.45. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $134.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

