Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the October 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGSY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

