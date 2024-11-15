Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, an increase of 171.3% from the October 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,430.0 days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

TOKCF stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

