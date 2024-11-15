Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Up 2.7 %

Tomra Systems ASA stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.