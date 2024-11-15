TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $363.22 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $287.62 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.75 and a 200-day moving average of $398.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLD

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.