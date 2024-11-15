TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.45 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 56.53 ($0.73), with a volume of 4182052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.20 ($0.74).

TotalEnergies Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.49.

TotalEnergies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a €0.79 ($0.84) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,906.06%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

