Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at HC Wainwright

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tourmaline Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.43) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tourmaline Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

TRML stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. Tourmaline Bio has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $689.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.36.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRML. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Tourmaline Bio by 134.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 63.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

