TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 259 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 254.50 ($3.27), with a volume of 6730757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.50 ($3.29).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
TP ICAP Group Trading Up 1.0 %
In other news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 96,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £246,339.36 ($316,998.28). Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
