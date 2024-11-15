TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 259 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 254.50 ($3.27), with a volume of 6730757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.50 ($3.29).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

TP ICAP Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at TP ICAP Group

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.00. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,984.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 96,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £246,339.36 ($316,998.28). Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

