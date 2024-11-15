Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 52,500 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $960,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,492,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,171,409.84. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 27,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $477,950.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $739,075.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $125,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 37,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $487,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $220,800.00.

Travelzoo Stock Down 1.4 %

Travelzoo stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelzoo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TZOO. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travelzoo by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

