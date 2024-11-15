TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Consumer Edge

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Consumer Edge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on THS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 0.23. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $854.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.15 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 327,448 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 38.1% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 7.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 478,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 304,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 123,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,163,000 after purchasing an additional 286,770 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

