Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

TGI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. Triumph Group has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $19.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 58.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 158,893 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 45,074 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,545,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 148.7% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 96,662 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

