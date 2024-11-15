Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) General Counsel Sells $512,368.23 in Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 15,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $512,368.23. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 336,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,381.44. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Glabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $92,684.10.

NASDAQ:DJT opened at $26.99 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 47.49 and a quick ratio of 47.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

