Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

Shares of TSGTY stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

