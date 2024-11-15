Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBSFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HSBC cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBSFY

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Further Reading

