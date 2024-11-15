UBS Group Cuts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $71.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.38. 2,974,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,169. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.96%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 48.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

