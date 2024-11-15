UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $298.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $215.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

HON stock opened at $230.67 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $188.78 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $149.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

