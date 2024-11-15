UFP Technologies Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT) revealed its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, through a press release on November 5, 2024. The company disclosed this information in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the press release, the company highlighted its performance for the mentioned period. As per the filing, interested parties can access a copy of the press release under Exhibit 99.1 of the Form 8-K.

It is essential to note a cautionary statement included in the filing advising investors and stakeholders about forward-looking statements that are part of the press release. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from the expressed expectations. Recipients are encouraged to refer to the cautionary note within the press release for a better understanding of these forward-looking statements.

Under Item 9.01 of the filing, UFP Technologies listed the financial statements and exhibits included. Exhibit 99.1 comprises the press release dated November 5, 2024, while Exhibit 104 contains the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Moreover, it is emphasized in the filing that the information shared in the press release, including the attached exhibit, is not considered “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference in filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless explicitly specified in such filings.

The Form 8-K filing was signed on behalf of UFP Technologies, Inc. by Ronald J. Lataille, the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, on November 12, 2024.

About UFP Technologies: UFP Technologies, Inc., based in Newburyport, Massachusetts, is known for designing and manufacturing custom packaging and components utilizing fabricated foam, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, aerospace, industrial, and defense markets.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

