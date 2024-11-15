United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

United Internet Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also

