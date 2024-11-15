United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,636 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1,105.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188,133 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 136.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 104,797 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,353,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 474,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC opened at $6.88 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UMC

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.