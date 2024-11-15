United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,200 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in United States Steel by 12.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $608,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Glj Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on X

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.