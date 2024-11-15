United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) to Issue GBX 17.28 Dividend

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.28 ($0.22) per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

UU stock opened at GBX 1,084 ($13.95) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,705.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,051.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,034.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Utilities Group

In related news, insider Louise Beardmore sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.61), for a total value of £89,623.18 ($115,330.30). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 52 shares of company stock valued at $54,799. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

