Unity Software (U) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) recently:

11/8/2024 – Unity Software had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Unity Software had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Unity Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Unity Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Unity Software is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Unity Software had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

10/18/2024 – Unity Software had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Unity Software had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Unity Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Unity Software Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,600 shares of company stock worth $5,714,000 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,192,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,524,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Unity Software by 426.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 200,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,956,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,805,000 after purchasing an additional 507,274 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.