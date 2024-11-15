Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the October 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Music Group Stock Performance

Universal Music Group stock opened at 12.28 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of 11.29 and a fifty-two week high of 15.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is 13.75.

Universal Music Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

