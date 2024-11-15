UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,700 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the October 15th total of 866,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UTime Price Performance
Shares of WTO opened at $0.36 on Friday. UTime has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $62.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.
About UTime
