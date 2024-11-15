UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,700 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the October 15th total of 866,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UTime Price Performance

Shares of WTO opened at $0.36 on Friday. UTime has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $62.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

Get UTime alerts:

About UTime

(Get Free Report)

See Also

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.