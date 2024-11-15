Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) & Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Financial Comparison

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.0% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.82 billion 2.85 $498.51 million $0.62 16.44 Chino Commercial Bancorp $21.37 million 2.07 $4.94 million $1.54 8.96

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Valley National Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 6 2 0 2.25 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $9.88, suggesting a potential downside of 3.09%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 9.42% 5.87% 0.62% Chino Commercial Bancorp 20.17% N/A N/A

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile financing; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, and foreign wire transfers services. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts investment strategies designed for various investment profiles and objectives. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; brokerage services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; receivable, payment, and security solution, merchant, payroll processing, and liquidity services; credit cards; and drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides loan products, such as one-to-four family residential, residential, construction, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans to individuals for overdraft protection and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, wire transfer, and online and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

