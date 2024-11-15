Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Lowers Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. CACI International accounts for about 1.7% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $22,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CACI International by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,647 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CACI International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in CACI International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CACI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $491.09. 5,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $314.06 and a 52 week high of $588.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $518.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Raymond James cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $471.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CACI International

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,610. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,946,548.77. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,972. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.