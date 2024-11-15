Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $592.44. The stock had a trading volume of 494,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,491. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $450.19 and a 12-month high of $603.09. The firm has a market cap of $511.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

