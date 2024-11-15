Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Position Boosted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 197,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.23. 12,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,796. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $222.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.60. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

