Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the October 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,656,000. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCRB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.51. 91,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,187. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.28.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

